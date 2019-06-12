SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Airlines came to the rescue of a group of fifth-graders traveling to Washington, D.C., from Oklahoma.

Back on June 2, fifth-grade students from Tulsa, Oklahoma, were on their way to Washington, D.C., for a field trip. But their flight with American Airlines was canceled, according to the Dallas Morning News.

American Airlines gave the group a refund. But there weren't any alternative flights to Washington, D.C., at the time, so the group had to wait at the airport for more than six hours.

But Delta came to the rescue. As Fox News reports, two Delta gate agents noticed what was happening and decided to contact their headquarters in Atlanta. Delta coordinated with a spare aircraft in Oklahoma to transport the students.

"It was absolutely amazing when Delta corporate came in and just said, 'We’ll just give you the whole plane,’” one of the group’s chaperones said, according to Fox News.

One of the trip’s chaperones, Shantell Barbour, thanked Delta on Twitter.

“@Delta THANK YOU for getting this group of 5th graders out of OKC and onto Richmond Virginia on a private flight when @AmericanAir wanted to leave us stranded! Most amazing corporation to work with at 3:00am. #flyDelta.”

@Delta THANK YOU for getting this group of 5th graders out of OKC and onto Richmond Virginia on a private flight when @AmericanAir wanted to leave us stranded! Most amazing corporation to work with at 3:00am. #flyDelta pic.twitter.com/plDwghRusI — Shantell Barbour (@barbour_5th) June 2, 2019

Delta responded on Twitter to Barbour.

“Hi Shantell, it was an absolute pleasure to assist you in your time of need. We are glad that we were able to help with such an amazing group of kids! Thank you so much for sharing this picture, it really warmed my heart. Their smiles are priceless!!!”

A Delta representative commented on the event, too.

“This heartwarming story is a testament to our culture and heart of Delta people that if you see an opportunity to do right thing, you take it every time," Delta representative Drake Castañeda said, according to Fox News. "Seeing people for who they are, and not just customers of one carrier or another is what really made this story possible."

American Airlines apologized in a statement to USA Today.