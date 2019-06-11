SALT LAKE CITY — Customs and Border Protection released a new video on June 5 that shows 130 migrants entering the United States by walking around a segment of the border wall in Arizona.

The video shows migrants walking around the wall outside of Sasabe, Arizona. The CBP said in a tweet that the group of migrants was eventually arrested for crossing into the U.S. illegally.

“Video of a large group of 134 Central Americans walking around the end of the border wall in Sasabe on Tuesday. The group immediately surrendered to @CBP #USBP agents. Eight people in the group were hospitalized,” CBP in Arizona tweeted.

See the video below.

Video of a large group of 134 Central Americans walking around the end of the border wall in Sasabe on Tuesday. The group immediately surrendered to @CBP #USBP agents. Eight people in the group were hospitalized. For HD video: https://t.co/SMOPKTNt3g pic.twitter.com/BpasR5NHIx — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 5, 2019

The video comes as border officials reported the highest number of arrested migrants in more than a decade, according to Fox News. There were reportedly 130,000 arrests in May, which is up from the 99,304 arrests in April.

The United States and Mexico reached an agreement on Friday that would stop the threat of tariffs on Mexico if the country does more to stop the flow of migrants from Central America, according to The Washington Post.