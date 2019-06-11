SALT LAKE CITY — Square Enix pulled the cover off their upcoming “Avengers” action game at E3 on June 10, giving fans a good look at featured heroes and the disaster that will bring them together — but not before pushing them apart.

When is the game coming? Who’s making it?

According to USA Today, the superhero action game will release on May 15, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Crystal Dynamics (“Rise of the Tomb Raider”) and Eidos Montreal (“Deus Ex: Mankind Divided”) are both working on the game, which is both a single-player and cooperative game.

What’s the game about?

As seen in the game’s trailer on YouTube, the Avengers are blamed for a disaster in which an experimental helicarrier powered by Terrigen detonates near San Francisco. It seems the game will pick up several years later when the Avengers are called back into action.

While gameplay wasn’t shown, Forbes notes it’s likely a linear action game with some elements pulled in from the games-as-a-service model seen in “Destiny 2” or “Anthem.”

Which heroes appear in the game?

The Verge reports heroes featured in the game will include Captain America (Jeff Schine), Iron Man (Nolan North), the Hulk (Troy Baker), Thor (Travis Willingham) and Black Widow (Laura Bailey). Hank Pym — the first Ant-Man — is also teased at the end of the trailer and more heroes will come to the game post-launch.

According to Forbes, the appearance of each character looks a little off, likely due to the fact most people are only familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of the characters popularized by actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

“Unlike the rotating collection of Batmen or Spider-Men in movies over the years ... the only live-action versions of those (Avengers) we’ve seen outside of a bad ‘90s movie or two have been in the MCU. So to see new motion captured, differently voiced versions of them here, it just feels a bit … wrong,” Forbes writes.

Is there any connection to any other Marvel games?

Officially, there’s no word if Marvel’s video games will adopt the company’s MCU approach. However, the Hollywood Reporter notes that the villains Abomination and Taskmaster are both seen in the trailer.

Taskmaster previously played a role in “Marvel’s Spider-Man” on PS4, where he attempted several times to capture Peter Parker. That game also featured a subtle quip from Spider-Man indicating the Avengers spend most of their time on the West Coast, so it’s possible that version of Spider-Man could swing by.

According to Marvel, Terrigen, which powers the Avengers’ transportation in the game, also features heavily in Inhuman mythology. In the comics, humans with specific genetic markers develop superpowers when exposed to Terrigen mist — leading to the creation of the Inhumans, who are led by Black Bolt.

With a Terrigen-powered explosion affecting San Francisco so heavily, more than a few Inhumans — like Ms. Marvel — could appear in the game.

However, we won’t know for sure until the game’s release on March 15, 2020.