SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah County mountain peak that blocked a raging wildfire from spreading to a small town would get a new name under a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

The unnamed peak would be known as Miracle Mountain, according to legislation that celebrates the survival of Elk Ridge during the Bald Mountain Fire last year.

"Adversity always brings out the best in Utahns, and the tragic fires in Utah County last fall were no different,” said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, the bill's sponsor. “I am proud to help honor the faith and hope of the Elk Ridge community by naming the peak where the fire halted Miracle Mountain.”

The lightning-caused blaze burned more than 18,000 acres last August and September. The flames halted as they reached the mountain peak, prompting residents to call it "Miracle Mountain."

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, introduced a bill to rename the peak in the House last year. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is a co-sponsor of the Senate version.