SALT LAKE CITY — Disney has released a new trailer for “Frozen 2,” which showcases the film’s basic plot and magical hijinks.

The trailer, which can be seen on YouTube, shows Elsa’s (Idina Menzel) efforts to escape across the ocean using her ice powers. After she’s pulled beneath the waves, she encounters a bright-eyed horse made of water.

Other moments shown include plumes of bright pink fire igniting trees, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Olaf (Josh Gad) riding a boat down a waterfall and troll leader Grand Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds) encouraging Elsa and friends to journey north across “enchanted lands,” the Verge reports.

Vox also notes that the trailer maintains the film’s apparently much darker tone, comparing the marketing for the animated film to a “tone poem” with few details, but heavy atmospherics. The technique is similar to the marketing campaigns for “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.”

While few details have been revealed about the film so far, director Jennifer Lee told Variety last year that the sequel will be “bigger, more epic” than the first film, which largely took place in and around Arendelle.

Lee also confirmed seven new songs are also in the works and will expand on “Frozen’s” music. The first film featured tunes from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who are returning for “Frozen 2.”

"We have a new song that I think is an evolution,” Lee said. “It’s its own song …Bobby and Kristen just delivered it three weeks ago. We’ve been working with them for two years and this song just came in and I love it.”

“Frozen 2” releases in theaters on Nov. 22.