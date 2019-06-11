SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” star James Holzhauer will be presenting at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, the NHL announced on Monday.

Holzhauer, who lives in Las Vegas, will present the awards during the show, which honors the stars of the 2019 NHL season, according to the NHL.

Stars from hockey and Hollywood to celebrate 2019 NHL Awards presented by Bridgestone. https://t.co/FwQ4Ppnd4C — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 10, 2019

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson will host the entire show, which will happen on June 19, which is a week after Wednesday night’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Holzhauer was named among the presenters, which include Kurt Busch, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Kel Mitchell and others.

Holzhauer won 32 games in a row on “Jeopardy!” until Emma Boettcher dethroned him on a Monday night episode, which had leaked online prior to airing.

Holzhauer amassed $2,452,216 for his victories, which means he finished about $50,000 shy of tying Ken Jennings for the highest earnings during regular season play.

Interestingly, Holzhauer has had some sports connections during his run. Holzhauer said he always wanted to work for MLB, which led to multiple teams — including the Boston Red Sox and Oakland A’s — being interested in hiring him.

Holzhauer briefly appeared on the MLB Network, too.

But Holzhauer is a hockey fan. He made reference to being a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights while competing on “Jeopardy!” according to KSNV. He even rang the siren before a Knights playoff game and wore a Mark Stone jersey when he received the key to the Las Vegas strip.