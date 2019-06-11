SALT LAKE CITY — Five American kestrel chicks that hatched over the weekend at the Nature Conservancy’s Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve are ready for their closeup.

The chicks, which hatched in a next box equipped with a live camera, can be viewed at nature.org. Simply search for “Utah kestrel nest cam.”

According to Chris Brown, stewardship director of the Nature Conservancy’s Utah chapter, pairs of kestrels have been living in this nest for 13 years.

The Great Salt Lake is home to waterfowl, long-legged shore birds and birds that feed on the area’s abundant brine shrimp and brine flies. Upland birds like the kestrel, a member of the falcon family, make their home in the surrounding grasslands and wetlands. Here, the kestrel feasts on voles and mice, keeping the rodent population under control.

According to the Nature Conservancy, the chicks will fledge in about 30 days but stay with their parents for a few weeks after fledging.