SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Monday after police say he reached into his pocket for a gun while an officer approached him for trespassing.

Daniel Gustafson, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, failure to stop at command of police and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

About 9:30 a.m., an officer went to an alley near Park Place apartments in Salt Lake City where Gustafson was trespassing with two women, a police log states.

"Upon contact with the three subjects, one subject made furtive movements and then ran from the officer. The officer caught up with the subject a short distance away when the subject slipped, and the officer ended up on top of the subject," according to the log.

Gustafson then allegedly tried to reach into his pocket again, police said, and the officer felt Gustafson's pocket and realized he had a gun there.

"The officer disengaged, creating space, drawing his own weapon and gave verbal commands to the subject, which allowed time until more units arrived," the report states.

Gustafson was arrested without further incident.

He was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, a digital scale, packaging material, cash, 47 grams of meth, 17 grams of heroin and 11 tablets of Dextroamphetamine, as well as 49 grams of marijuana, according to Salt Lake police.