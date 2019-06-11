SALT LAKE CITY — The first reactions and reviews to “Toy Story 4” have dropped on social media.

“Toy Story 4” is the latest installment in the "Toy Story" franchise. In the new film, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), a decorated spork character named Forky and the rest of the famous toys will head on a road trip. But things go off the rails when Woody is reunited with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), the love of his life. The reunion between the star-crossed lovers raises questions about what it means to be a toy.

A number of reviewers and critics have shared their reviews on social media about the film. Most of the reaction appears to be positive.

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters on June 11.

Read the reactions below:

I was as skeptical as anyone when they said the words “Toy Story 4,” but it’s another home run for this series. All the heart and humor you expect, and plenty of surprises. It’s amazing how they’re always able to find something NEW to say with these characters. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) June 8, 2019

#ToyStory4 is equal parts heartwarming and hilarious. I laughed until I cried and then I just flatout cried when I least expected to. Pretty much the perfect capper to a wonderful Disney weekend with @TheSpencerPerry. pic.twitter.com/wUDquq64Wl — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) June 8, 2019

#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 7, 2019

TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019

A few things about #ToyStory4 :

The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.

The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty...

And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 brings a conclusion to the story of Buzz & Woody that we never knew we wanted but is totally worth it. It sets up a potential future for the franchise with a host of new characters. Definitely a quality Pixar film and one of their best sequels. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) June 7, 2019

Just finished #ToyStory4! If you were nervous about another Toy Story movie, don’t be! It is amazing and another great addition to the franchise. I can’t wait to see it again 🙏🏽🔥. pic.twitter.com/yqgmGvFiNB — Dorian Parks @ #E32019 (@DorianParksnRec) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others pic.twitter.com/MoFFY2pNqJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2019

I can't describe #ToyStory4 as anything other than "emotionally punishing".



This is Pixar at it's best, and it's the first of their nostalgia sequels since Toy Story 3 that truly feels earned in every sense as it twists and warps that very nostalgia into something transcendent. pic.twitter.com/uF32uTsCGg — Bailey (@loverboymedia) June 8, 2019

For those worried about #ToyStory4, don’t be! The movie is magic and delightful. It will also wreck your emotions just as much as the other three, so that’s something to look forward to! — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 7, 2019