SALT LAKE CITY — Nintendo has announced a sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is currently in development.

The new game was revealed via the company’s E3 Direct presentation, Kotaku reports. The trailer can be seen on YouTube and features Link and Princess Zelda investigating what looks to be a haunted cavern, complete with creepy fragmented singing, Calamity Ganon’s energy and a clearly undead Hylian zombie.

The teaser concludes with a message that the game is in development, but a specific release date wasn’t given. According to IGN, “Breath of the Wild” was announced in 2014 before releasing in 2017, so it’s possible fans might not see the game until 2022.

New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' characters

Polygon also reports that two new characters were announced for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” — The Hero from “Dragon Quest” series — coming this summer — and Banjo Kazooie from Microsoft and Rare’s series of the same name.

The Hero is primarily modeled after the Luminary from “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age,” but protagonists from other “Dragon Quest” games are also playable. Additional skins and details for Banjo weren’t shown, but the character will release later this year.

Here’s a handful of other important announcements: