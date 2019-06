FILE - A hang glider died Tuesday morning after a crash at Point of the Mountain, authorities said.

LEHI — A hang glider died Tuesday morning after a crash at Point of the Mountain, authorities said.

The man, estimated in his mid-50s, crashed shortly before 11 a.m. at the flight park on the south side of Point of the Mountain in Lehi, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

Authorities did not immediately know if the man crashed as a result of a medical episode. His name was not immediately released.

