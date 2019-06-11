SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's only Democrat in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams, joined others in his party in a successful effort to get House leadership to rethink a congressional pay raise.

McAdams had been trying to amend a funding bill to stop the restoration of an automatic cost of living salary increase for members of Congress set to take effect in January.

The increase would have boosted the annual $174,000 salary for a member of Congress by $4,500.

He said the country is already "on the unbelievable path of digging a nearly $1 trillion budget hole by the end of September" and that "it is immoral to keep adding to that financial burden to our children and grandchildren."

The 4th Congressional District representative, who unseated two-term former Republican Rep. Mia Love last year, was one of at least 15 mostly freshmen in competitive House districts pushing for a pay freeze, Politico reported.

A spokeswoman for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told the Washington Post that consideration of the legislative branch appropriations bill was being delayed "while we consider the cost of living adjustment."

The announcement came after leaders of the Democrat-controlled House apparently made the decision in a closed-door meeting Monday, where the bill was "hotly debated," according to the Post.

The most vocal opponents were "scores of Democratic freshman," the newspaper said. Several also were proposing floor amendments to halt what would have been the first pay raise for members of Congress in a decade.

McAdams' proposed amendment states that no cost of living adjustment would be made in the next fiscal year.

"Only in Congress could you hike your own pay without regard to performance or fiscal responsiblity," he said.

Not all the new Democratic members of the House were happy with the move.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leader of the party's progressive wing, tweeted her disapproval.

"Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice, but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open. This makes campaign finance reform *harder.* ALL workers deserve cost of living increases, incl min wage workers," she said in a tweet Tuesday.

She said in another tweet that stopping the pay increase would "punish members who rely on a straight salary, and reward those who rely on money loopholes and other forms of self-dealing."