SALT LAKE CITY — NBC has announced the five moderators for the first Democratic presidential debate that will happen in June.

The five moderators include:

Savannah Guthrie

Lester Holt

Chuck Todd

Rachel Maddow

José Díaz-Balart

Location: The debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

Date: June 26 and June 27.

How to watch: The debate will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

Who can compete: Only candidates who have 1 percent in four approved polls can compete in the debates.

The Democratic National Committee announced plans at the end of May that will help lessen the number of primary candidates by making it so they need to receive at least 2 percent in the approved polls, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.