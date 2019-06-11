Jose Luis Villegas, Pool, The Sacramento Bee via Associated Press
In this Oct. 28, 2015, file photo, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum, in Sacramento, Calif.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — NBC has announced the five moderators for the first Democratic presidential debate that will happen in June.

The five moderators include:

  • Savannah Guthrie
  • Lester Holt
  • Chuck Todd
  • Rachel Maddow
  • José Díaz-Balart
Comment on this story

Location: The debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

Date: June 26 and June 27.

How to watch: The debate will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

Who can compete: Only candidates who have 1 percent in four approved polls can compete in the debates.

The Democratic National Committee announced plans at the end of May that will help lessen the number of primary candidates by making it so they need to receive at least 2 percent in the approved polls, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment