SALT LAKE CITY — Brace yourselves, Utah sports fans.

The Jimmer is coming back for some basketball in the Beehive State — and the former BYU star is bringing a team with some very familiar faces on the bench with him.

Team Fredette, which will be coached by former BYU head coach Dave Rose, will host the Salt Lake City regional of The Basketball Tournament. The first three rounds of the annual $2 million winner-takes-all hoops extravaganza will take place from July 25-27 at the Maverik Center.

Winners of the eight regionals will convene in Chicago for Championship Weekend, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship taking place from Aug. 1-6 at DePaul University.

Local basketball fans will have plenty of familiar participants to root for along with Fredette. The SLC regional includes players from BYU, Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley and Weber State.

The eight teams to square off in Utah, in order of seeding, include Eberlein Drive, Team Challenge ALS, Team Fredette, Sons of Westwood, L.A. Cheaters, CitiTeam Blazers, Utah Stallions and Team Utah.

Fredette is listed as his team's assistant coach, but it's not clear whether he'll play after averaging 32 points and leading his squad to the semifinals last year. Team Fredette also features BYU's all-time leading scorer, Tyler Haws, former New Mexico standout Darington Hobson, ex-Bowling Green star Jordon Crawford; former University of Houston stars Rob Gray and Devonta Pollard; and 2011 Atlantic-10 Player of the Year Tu Holloway.

Team Utah includes a roster full of guys who used to play here, including former UVU/Jazz point guard Ronnie Price; Shaun Green, Tim Drisdom, Justin Hawkins and Dakarai Tucker from Utah; Nick Covington (Weber State); and Akolda Manyang (UVU).

First-round matchups (Thursday, July 25):

No. 1 Eberlein Drive vs. No. 8 Team Utah (3 p.m., ESPN3)

No. 4 Sons of Westwood vs. No. 5 L.A. Cheaters (4:50 p.m., ESPN3)

No. 2 Team Challenge ALS vs. No. 7 Utah Stallions (6:40 p.m., ESPN3)

No. 3 Team Fredette vs. No. 6 CitiTeam Blazers (8:30 p.m., ESPN3)

TBT includes 64 teams this summer, with eight-squad regionals being hosted in Salt Lake City; Columbus, Ohio; Lexington, Kentucky; Greensboro, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; Wichita, Kansas; Syracuse, New York; and Richmond, Virginia.

Here's some more information about the SLC regional from the TBT press release:

