KEEPING THEM HOME

First-year BYU basketball coach Mark Pope momentarily raised eyebrows when he joked with local media about his recruiting philosophy since leaving Utah Valley University.

“I don’t know if there’s any special sauce, but I do know that as soon as I get these kids — I get to know them — I start collecting dirt on them. I’m like an FBI guy. I got them. They’re stuck. I used to go toward the bags of cash, but I can’t do that here anymore because it’s more high-profile.”

Somewhere there’s an NCAA investigator that doesn’t think this is funny.

A RING THING

The New England Patriots’ 2019 Super Bowl rings are the largest in history.

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Per ESPN, each includes 416 round diamonds and six marquise-cut diamonds. But sources say those numbers may have been deflated.

THE CLAIM GAME

Tom Brady has filed an application to trademark “Tom Terrific” — the nickname already linked to fabled Mets pitcher Tom Seaver.

What next, is Brady going to trademark “Amazin’ Pats” too?

FOREVER INKED

An Ohio company can preserve a deceased loved one’s tattoos by surgically removing them and mounting them behind UV-protected glass for display.

Clearly, Dennis Rodman’s posterity needs to start planning a wall of fame.

COEXIST

Pete Rose says Johnny Bench never would have made the Hall of Fame “if I wasn’t born.”

There’s a fair chance the betting industry wouldn’t have survived without him, either.

WEED FEED

Boston GM Danny Ainge on his post-heart attack diet: "I'm eating more plants, and not the kind of plants in (Bill) Walton's garden, by the way."

Boston GM Danny Ainge on his post-heart attack diet: “I’m eating more plants, and not the kind of plants in (Bill) Walton’s garden, by the way.”

CARRY ON

Comedy writer RJ Currie via Sports Deke:

Q: What do you get if you combine a one-time NHL MVP with two Stanley Cup-winning brothers, a two-time NBA MVP and a former NFL MVP?

A: Crosby, Staals, Nash and Young.

LANE VIOLATION

Scottie Pippen’s lawsuit against a couple he says trashed his rental mansion includes their 5-year-old daughter.

The suit claims the child colored on the walls, proving that Jacob and Lindsay Glazer Woloshin are inattentive parents.

Apparently they allowed her to spend more than three seconds in the paint.

APPLES AND ORANGES

Studies say millennials lag far behind baby boomers when it comes to do-it-yourself skills.

So maybe millennials can’t change a tire.

How many boomers are on the Jazz Gaming roster?

THREE’S A CHARM

Jazz Head coach Frank Layden pictured during a game in May of 1987.

Former Jazz coach Frank Layden: “If I use a joke once, I give ’em credit. If I use it a second time, I say I heard it somewhere. If I use it a third time, it’s mine.”