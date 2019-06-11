SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Utah and Hillcrest High School standout guard Zane Beadles hung up the cleats, announcing his retirement on Monday.

"After 9 years in the NFL, many things led to me deciding retirement from this profession was my next step. I look back on my time with gratitude for the amazing experiences this game provided and the amazing people I met that made me a better man. I can’t thank the people who helped me get there and stay there enough for their support. I am excited for the next chapter for my family and I. I know the lessons learned living the crazy life this great game requires will propel us forward into more greatness. #Thankful," Beadles wrote on Twitter.

Beadles and his wife also recently had twins, which he said helped guide his decision to retire from the NFL, along with his goal to get his MBA. Beadles graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in mechanical engineering

Beadles was a key member of Utah's 2008 undefeated season, which culminated in a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama. He played for Utah from 2006-2009, redshirting in 2005. Over that time, Beadles was named to the Mountain West Conference first team in 2008 and was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America in 2009.

Following the 2009 season, Beadles was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 45th overall pick of the 2010 NFL draft. Beadles spent four years with Denver, starting all but two of the 64 games he played with the Broncos. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in the 2012 season.

Following his stint with Denver, Beadles played for Jacksonville for two years as a starter before spending two seasons with San Francisco. Beadles' final year in the league was 2018 with Atlanta.