Former BYU star Ziggy Ansah had a path to college football and the NFL that differed greatly from the typical player. Prior to coming to Provo, Ansah had never played a down of competitive football in his life, but after walking on for BYU's football team and playing for three years, Ansah was picked No. 5 by the Detroit Lions in the 2013 NFL draft. A new story at The Athletic details how Ansah went from never playing football to having a career in the NFL. Here's a taste of the article:

"Early in the 2012 season, Ansah had to play against Boise State because of injuries along the defensive line. He had his first sack, and first tackle for loss and finished the game with eight tackles, almost as many as he had in his first two seasons combined. Steve Kaufusi, BYU’s defensive line coach, was blown away when he watched the film. 'I remember thinking, "Man, if we threw a chicken in a little compound with a gate and shut it, Ziggy would run that chicken down,"' Kaufusi said."

For more on Ansah, you can read Jeff Call's story from when he visited Ghana.

Other links...

Utah football favored to beat BYU in season opener

Seahawks sign Cody Barton

And finally...

FootballScoop writer Zach Barnett is a fan of BYU's road uniforms.