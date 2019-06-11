Ravell Call, Deseret News
Ambassador Jon M. Huntsman Jr. and his wife Mary Kaye are interviewed at the Spaso House in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 11.

When it comes to monitoring kids, how much is too much — and what's the harm?

Why would Russian Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. want to return as governor of Utah?

VidAngel's damages trial set to begin; Disney could get millions.

Here's why more roster changes could be in store for BYU basketball team.

NYC helicopter crash: See videos and photos from the scare in Manhattan.

Former 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer will pay more than $1 million in taxes because California.

A look at our religious freedom coverage:

A look at the top-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

