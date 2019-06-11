SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 11.
When it comes to monitoring kids, how much is too much — and what's the harm?
Why would Russian Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. want to return as governor of Utah?
VidAngel's damages trial set to begin; Disney could get millions.
Here's why more roster changes could be in store for BYU basketball team.
NYC helicopter crash: See videos and photos from the scare in Manhattan.
Former 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer will pay more than $1 million in taxes because California.
A look at our religious freedom coverage:
- Religious leaders want to get the attention of world leaders. What's the right approach?
- What's going on with faith-based adoption agencies? And what will happen next?
- How this author hopes new book will offer additional insights on religious freedom
- The relationship between faith groups and government leaders is broken. Here's why.
A look at the top-read stories:
- President Nelson meets with Pulse nightclub owner prior to addressing Latter-day Saints in Orlando
- 'Star Wars' and Marvel films will return to Netflix, report says
- Can the Utah Jazz become the next Toronto Raptors with some subtle offseason moves?
- Utah mom choked daughters 'to prove a point to her husband,' police say
News from the U.S. and world:
- Helicopter pilot killed in New York City crash is former volunteer fire chief, department officials say (Talia Kaplan, Fox News)
- Trump teases additional deal that Mexican Foreign Secretary suggests doesn't exist (Jennifer Hansler, CNN)
- Southern Baptists To Confront Sexual Abuse And Role Of Women In The Church (Tom Gjelten, NPR)
- Daughter of Fierce Kavanaugh Defender Amy Chua to Clerk for … Brett Kavanaugh (Jeremy Stahl, Slate)
- Alabama governor signs chemical castration bill into law (Jamiel Lynch and Kate Sullivan, CNN)