PARK CITY — A 68-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in an apparent mountain biking accident on a popular Park City biking trail Monday evening.

According to Park City Police Capt. Phil Kirk, the woman was discovered on Fox Tail Trail by several other mountain bikers who called 911 reporting serious injuries.

"We responded as quickly as we could," Kirk said, noting that the distance from the road to the location of the incident was close to half a mile. The trail connects to Solamere Drive near Prospector Park.

The captain said the department had yet to notify the victim's family and had not yet released her name. He noted that the investigation was still active but said preliminary findings indicate she was biking alone when the accident occurred.