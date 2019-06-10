People look at exhibits and learn about the life of refugees during Catholic Community Services of Utah's second annual refugee camp exhibit at Gallivan Plaza in Salt Lake City on Monday. Refugees shared personal accounts of their journey, from what life was like in a refugee camp to their voyage and arrival in Utah. The United Nations Refugee Agency reports that in 2017, 68.5 million people were driven from their homes across the world due to persecution and conflict. The exhibit, "Forced to Flee — A Refugee Journey," aimed to raise public awareness and support surrounding this phenomenon and the difficulties refugees face.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.