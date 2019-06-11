“Climate change is a problem” (June 6) gets it right: The GOP needs to start representing its constituents in Congress, rather than the fossil fuel corporations that fund its campaigns. They need to stop denying that global warming is manmade and stop claiming that clean energy is a “jobs killer” or that we can’t afford a Green New Deal energy plan.

We now have a new, detailed, 38-page version of the Green New Deal’s energy plan, “The Evergreen Economy Plan” from Washington’s Gov. Inslee. It would create 8 million high-wage, local, permanent (40-year) jobs and solar and wind power nationwide which would be “essentially free” by 2030. Imagine that.

Two-thirds of the money — $600 billion annually for a decade — would come from private investment — so, not socialism. The rest — $300 billion a year for a decade — could come from the fossil fuel mega-corporations that knowingly created the climate crisis (Scientific American, NYT, fortune.com, insideclimatenews.org, ucsusa.org, greenpeace.org).

There’s already a bill in Congress to make that happen: H.R. 763-Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act. The Congressional Budget Office scoring shows it would add $350 billion annually to the U.S. GDP.

Pete Kuntz

Northglenn, Colorado