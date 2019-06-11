I believe the U.S. should stay in the Paris climate agreement and so does much of the world. Presently, 196 nations of the world have signed the Paris climate agreement, but President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S.

When Trump announced the withdrawal, he was criticized by the heads of state of Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy and by the Pope. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, urged the president to say in the climate agreement. According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, Americans opposing the withdraw from the agreement outnumbered those supporting the withdraw by a 2-to-1 margin. A 2018, Gallup poll showed that 70 percent of 18 to 34 year olds in America are worried about climate change.

Trump says the Paris climate agreement is unfair because it allows China, but not the U.S., to increase its carbon emissions until 2029. However, a newly published book titled “Will China Save the Planet?” shows that China has redefined its national interest to center around sustainability, innovation and clean energy and is striving to reduce its carbon emissions.

Trump has said that climate change is a conspiracy and a hoax, even though almost all climate scientists, most world leaders and the majority of people in the U.S. disagree with him.

If the U.S. withdraws from the agreement, this country will be the global climate outcast of the world.

Russell Patterson

West Valley City