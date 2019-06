The My View in Sunday’s paper about a long-term uranium stockpile being bad news for the Great Basin imagines a scenario that is far less likely than nuclear war or the earth being hit by an asteroid. Depleted uranium may be toxic, but it’s not dangerous because it’s out at Clive and not in a populated area. That part of the Great Basin is an appropriate location for such a stockpile. It is not near farmland or rivers or aquifers or people.

Richard Kimball

Holladay