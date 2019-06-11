SALT LAKE CITY — Rihanna said in a recent interview that she’s in love and that she wants children. But marriage remains up in the air.

Rihanna spoke with her “Ocean’s Eight” co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine, which was published on Monday.

Paulson asked Rihanna who she was dating. She responded, “Google it.” One Google search found that Rihanna is dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, according to USA Today.

And apparently, Rihanna is in love.

"Of course I am," she said.

So what about marriage?

"Only God knows that, girl," she said. "We plan and God laughs, right?"

She said she wants children “more than anything in life,” too.

"It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it," she said. "If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place."

"I've made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store," she continues. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

Rihanna said she’s working on a new album right now, according to E! News. She sounded positive about the songs on the album. She’s unsure, though, when it will be released.