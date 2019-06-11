SALT LAKE CITY — Kylie Jenner received heavy backlash after hosting a party with the theme of “The Handmaid's Tale,” according to People magazine.

Jenner held the party at her Hidden Hills home to celebrate Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday. She shared photos on Instagram of herself at the party.

The photos include assistant Victoria Villarroel, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and model Sofia Richie all dressed up in the same outfit that women wear in “The Handmaid's Tale.”

And, according to People magazine, the house itself was dressed up to resemble Gilead, the fictional town in “Handmaid's Tale.”

Some fans questioned Jenner’s understanding of “Handmaid’s Tale,” though, since the film is mostly about female oppression.

“I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaid's Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it,” one fan wrote.

“Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale isn’t a joke,” another wrote, according to People. "This is offensive when people are suffering every day without full access to reproductive care. Countless people are harmed by societal tendencies like those in the Handmaid’s Tale. Jenner and friends are using insane privilege to dip their toes into the waters of oppression.”

Some more social media posts critiqued the party:

tell me kylie jenner didnt throw her friend a handmaids tale themed party dressed up as handmaids doing duckfaces and have marthas at the door and praised be vodka how can you be THAT tone deaf honestly disgusting at ANY time but ESPECIALLY now. Women's suffering as entertainment — manic pixie dream feminist (@LAguiarr_) June 9, 2019

With all of the serious reproductive rights fights that are going on, Kylie Jenner gave a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday. This entire family is tone-deaf due to privilege, and don’t you forget it. pic.twitter.com/11ieyxX4ro — emy SDCC (@emythee) June 10, 2019

Bigger picture: The handmaid costume has actually become a symbol at protests across the country, BuzzFeed News reports.

“In fact, the iconic handmaid costume consisting of red robes and white bonnets — designed to act as blinkers to prevent the women from looking at their surroundings — have become synonymous with protest over recent years, with women wearing similar attire to fight back on issues ranging from sanctions on reproductive freedoms to sexual assault,” according to BuzzFeed News.