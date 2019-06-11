SALT LAKE CITY — A flight out of Manchester, England, was reportedly delayed for seven hours because a passenger opened up the emergency exit door before takeoff.

The passenger reportedly thought the door was for the bathroom.

The Pakistan International Airlines flight was scheduled to leave for Islamabad on Friday evening. The confused passenger opened the emergency exit door, which launched the emergency inflatable slide out of the plane, according to Fox News.

Forty passengers were then escorted off the plane as a result, according to Fox News.

PIA confirmed in the incident on Twitter.

“We regret the delay of PK771, which is an unfortunate consequence of the delay of PK702, caused due to a passenger opening the emergency door. We strongly urge passengers to follow security instructions as such mishaps result in inconvenience of hundreds of other passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers complained about the incident on social media, according to USA Today.

"Nobody at airport telling us what happened to our luggage," user @WaterLileee wrote. "After 3.5 hours of frantic searching we get to know it wasn't even brought in the first place."

Back in May 2019, an elderly passenger in China was arrested and detained for trying to open the emergency door as the plane was still sitting on the ground, CNN reported.

And, in February 2018, an emergency door fell off a Dana Airline flight.