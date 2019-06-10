SALT LAKE CITY — Sadie Robertson, the former “Duck Dynasty” star, announced her engagement to Christian Huff over the weekend.

The daughter of Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson announced in an Instagram video that Huff had popped the question on Sunday after an elaborate proposal.

Huff reportedly walked with Robertson through an open field to a love seat where there was a bottle of champagne. He got down on one knee and then pulled out a ring to propose.

"I screamed YES," Robertson wrote in the caption. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

Sadie’s mother, Korie Robertson, shared a celebratory update as well.

"Sadie’s getting married!!!!!" she wrote. "To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!"

“Duck Dynasty” ran for 11 seasons on the A&E channel before it ended in March 2017. Sadie Robertson also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” back in season 19.

Robertson wrote about her dating life in her 2014 book "Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values.”