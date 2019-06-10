SALT LAKE CITY — USA Today published an explainer piece on the major takeaways from the college admissions scandal so far.

The college admissions scandal — called “Varsity Blues” by the Justice Department — first hit the news cycle back in March. A number of famous actresses, CEOs and wealthy parents were accused of paying bribes to Rick Singer, the reported mastermind behind the scandal, to help their children get accepted into elite colleges across the country.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were two of the biggest celebrities accused in the scandal, along with “Desperate Housewives” starFelicity Huffman.

According to USA Today, the scandal has now entered a new phase as parents have started to receive sentences for their alleged involvement in the scandal.

Here are some of the main takeaways:

Huffman and Loughlin took two very different approaches to the scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty back in May to her charges, while Loughlin and her husband pleaded not guilty and intend to go to trial.

Parents are arguing that they were unaware that the payments they had made were bribes, according to USA Today. I actually wrote about this strategy for the Deseret News as well once it leaked.

In some plea agreements, prosecutors recommended that parents make financial restitution to the Internal Revenue Service or the universities, according to USA Today

