Anthony James, 21, and Andy Avila, 20, play basketball on the court at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on a warm Monday afternoon. According to KSL meteorologist Dan Guthrie, residents along the Wasatch Front can expect the sunshine and warmer temperatures to stick around through the middle of the week. Tuesday high is expected to climb into the low 80s, while Wednesday should see highs in the mid-80s. However, more moisture will move into the northern portion of the state on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.