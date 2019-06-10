Carol Kaelson, Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer will have to pay more than $1 million in taxes, according to NBC News.

Holzhauer is a native of Nevada. But “Jeopardy!” was filmed in California, which means he’ll have to sacrifice close to $1.1 million in taxes.

Federal and California state taxes will leave Holzhauer with about $1.29 million, which is a 47.6 percent cut of the total amount, NBC News reported.

All winnings of “Jeopardy!” are considered ordinary income, which is taxed up to 37 percent by the IRS.

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Holzhauer fell short of beating Ken Jennings’ record of most money earned during regular season play, which was set in 2004 when Jennings won 74 games in a row and amassed $2,520,700,

Holzhauer set the record for most earnings in a single game, though, with $131,127, according to my reporting for the Deseret News.