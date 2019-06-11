SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” show on Monday morning to talk about James Holzhauer, the former champion who won 32 games in a row.

Jennings said he wasn’t sure if he could do well against Holzhauer if the two ever faced off.

“People have been asking me this on Twitter for the last month, they want to see the pay-per-view bout. I honestly don’t know if I can take the guy, I’m 15 years older than when I was on 'Jeopardy!', but I would love to have a shot at this guy. He’s the most phenomenal thing I have ever seen on 'Jeopardy!', I could not turn that down.”

As I wrote for the Deseret News, there have been rumors and hopes that Jennings and Holzhauer will meet up and face off in a “Jeopardy!” competition.

After all, Jennings holds the “Jeopardy!” record with 74 wins in a row and a total regular-season earnings of $2,520,000. Holzhauer earned about $50,000 less than that amount after winning 32 games in a row.

Jennings previously said a face-off with Holzhauer is “inevitable.”

Holzhauer told Vulture he has enjoyed the comparison to Jennings.

“All of these comparisons are an honor. I play the game very differently than Ken does. If you look at his statistics, he was a much more dominant player on the buzzer than I could ever hope to be. So I needed to play the game differently than he does to achieve the same results, if that makes sense. I created my approach to the game by myself, but I definitely see some similarities between me and champions who have come in the past. It’s a credit to them that they had this stuff figured out before I did.”