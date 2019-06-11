SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” show on Monday morning to talk about James Holzhauer, the former champion who won 32 games in a row.
Jennings said he wasn’t sure if he could do well against Holzhauer if the two ever faced off.
- “People have been asking me this on Twitter for the last month, they want to see the pay-per-view bout. I honestly don’t know if I can take the guy, I’m 15 years older than when I was on 'Jeopardy!', but I would love to have a shot at this guy. He’s the most phenomenal thing I have ever seen on 'Jeopardy!', I could not turn that down.”
As I wrote for the Deseret News, there have been rumors and hopes that Jennings and Holzhauer will meet up and face off in a “Jeopardy!” competition.
After all, Jennings holds the “Jeopardy!” record with 74 wins in a row and a total regular-season earnings of $2,520,000. Holzhauer earned about $50,000 less than that amount after winning 32 games in a row.
Jennings previously said a face-off with Holzhauer is “inevitable.”
Holzhauer told Vulture he has enjoyed the comparison to Jennings.
“All of these comparisons are an honor. I play the game very differently than Ken does. If you look at his statistics, he was a much more dominant player on the buzzer than I could ever hope to be. So I needed to play the game differently than he does to achieve the same results, if that makes sense. I created my approach to the game by myself, but I definitely see some similarities between me and champions who have come in the past. It’s a credit to them that they had this stuff figured out before I did.”