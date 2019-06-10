SALT LAKE CITY — Legos are going back to a virtual galaxy far, far away, this time to cover the entire Skywalker Saga.

Kotaku reports that “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” was announced Sunday during the Xbox E3 2019 press conference. While details are limited, the name seems to indicate the game will cover the nine main "Star Wars" films, which are referred to as the “Skywalker Saga.”

The trailer for the game can be seen on YouTube and shows scenes from each era of "Star Wars," including Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi fighting Darth Maul and Kylo Ren building a Darth Vader snowman.

It’s likely we’ll also see several, if not all, of the past “Lego Star Wars” games remade as part of the new game. The first “Lego Star Wars” game was released in 2005 and adapted the prequel trilogy by way of plastic bricks and slapstick comedy. Other installments included games focused on the original trilogy, the Clone Wars and “The Force Awakens.”

“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” wasn’t the only major Lego news out of E3 so far, either — a new “Lego Speed Champions” expansion will also be making its way to “Forza Horizon 4,” according to Polygon.

“The new areas added to ‘Forza Horizon 4’ in the expansion utilize the game’s destruction tech, which makes even more sense now that everything is made out of Lego bricks. A series of race tracks, as well as a full theme park with roller coasters, brings the world to life,” the article says.

The expansion pass arrives on June 13 for $19.99 for Xbox One and Windows 10. “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” will arrive on all consoles in 2020.