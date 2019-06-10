Prior to receiving a PhD in accounting from Arizona State University, Peter M. Johnson was employed by a major international accounting firm and in academics before accepting a tenure-track faculty position at the University of Alabama in 2011.

The Johnson family immediately felt “the wonderful hospitality” of the southern United States, but after a year they were still unsure whether they had made the right decision to move to Alabama.

They were trying to find their place when a university from the western states called with an attractive job offer. The Johnsons turned to the Lord in prayer. “We needed to stay” in Alabama, said Elder Johnson, sustained during the April 2019 general conference as a General Authority Seventy.

