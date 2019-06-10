SALT LAKE CITY — A new Xbox console is on the horizon and seems to be a major upgrade compared to current gaming systems.

Microsoft announced the new box at the Xbox E3 2019 press conference on Sunday under the title “Project Scarlett,” but provided a few details on what fans can expect, according to GameSpot. The new console is developed by the same team behind the Xbox One X and will be four times as powerful.

The Verge reports that the new console will feature a custom CPU based on AMD architecture and will support 8K gaming, increased framerates and ray tracing. The console will also use a solid-state drive as virtual RAM, which will help games load much faster.

I’ve previously reported on Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 for Deseret News, and the two next-gen consoles sound fairly similar in power. Both consoles will also support backward compatibility with the current generation.

However, one way Xbox has one-upped PlayStation is the new console’s release date. GameSpot reports Scarlett will release sometime in holiday 2020. “Halo Infinite,” a “spiritual reboot” of the Halo series, was also announced as a launch title for the next Xbox, according to the Verge.

A trailer for the game on YouTube showcases a human pilot trapped in space discovering and rebooting an adrift Master Chief. A shattered Halo ring is shown, indicating a battle over the gigantic superweapon ended badly.

“This story will mark the beginning of a new chapter and challenge for the Chief, but it will also respect and continue threads that led to this point,” says Chris Lee, studio head of Halo Infinite. “If you’ve never played a Halo game before, this will be a great place to jump into the story.”

According to Kotaku, Xbox One owners don’t need to worry about missing out on the Chief’s next adventure — “Halo Infinite” is also expected to release for Xbox One and Windows 10 alongside the Scarlett edition next year.