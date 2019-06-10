SALT LAKE CITY — Dateline will report on the investigation into the death of Lauren McCluskey, a University of Utah student who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Melvin Rowland in 2018.

McCluskey, who was a track and field student-athlete, broke up with Rowland after he revealed his true name, age and criminal history. She reported to campus safety that he had been harassing her before she was eventually killed.

The Dateline episode will be called “She Did Everything Right,” and will air Monday at 8 p.m. MT.

Lauren McCluskey’s parents spoke with the Deseret News at the end of May about their daughter and why they believe the University of Utah failed in protecting her, according to the Deseret News.

“The University of Utah failed to protect Lauren,” said Jill McCluskey, Lauren's mother. “We want individuals to be held accountable and an admission of responsibility.”

