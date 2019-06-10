SALT LAKE CITY — A Toronto Raptors fan was reportedly arrested and charged with mischief after making vulgar comments about Ayesha Curry, the wife of the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, USA Today reports.

The fan, Tristan Warkentin, was charged with one count of "mischief" for allegedly saying "profane phrases" and interfering with the "lawful operation of property," according to USA Today.

He was interviewed outside of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after the Raptors lost to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, according to the Toronto Sun.

During the interview, Warkentin made some crude comments about Curry, which we won’t publish here at the Deseret News. The comments made reference to sexual assault, according to Bleacher Report.

Warkentin expressed remorse for his comments in an interview with the Toronto Sun.

"What I did was disgraceful; it was an alcohol-influenced situation. ... To be honest, I don't even remember being there, but I am responsible for my own actions at the end of the day."

He said he hoped to reach out to Ayesha and Stephen Curry to apologize for the comments.

Warkentin is slated to appear in court on July 11.