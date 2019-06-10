SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Pratt was dad-shamed over the weekend for calling his wedding day with Katherine Schwarzenegger “the best day of our lives,” according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger officially tied the knot on Saturday and shared Instagram posts over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, according to CNN.

Both Schwarzenegger and Pratt called their wedding day the “best day of our lives.”

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional," they both wrote in their posts.

Cue the negative comments on social media. A number of fans called out Pratt for calling the wedding day the “best day” of his life since he’s been married before and has a son named Jack.

“I love Chris Pratt,” a disappointed fan wrote. “But this upsets me a little ... to say that this is the best day of your life when you’ve been married before and had children. What about those days? It just kinda implies that those things weren’t just as important, even if times have changed.”

“I am honored to see you be so happy,” added another Pratt fan. “I love you and everything you stand for. I also understand second marriages. What I don’t seem to be able to follow is when you said (in the past) your first wife gave you the happiest day of your life. I think we should nix this phrase from our vocabulary because it ends up feeling manipulative. I don’t believe you anymore and that sucks.”

Meanwhile: Anna Faris, who is Pratt’s ex-wife after the two separated in 2017, commented on the marriage, according to CNN.

"I'm so happy for you both!" she wrote in the post.