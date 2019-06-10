SALT LAKE CITY — A helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of an office building in midtown Manhattan on Monday, killing at least one person, NBC New York reports.

The New York helicopter crash sparked a fire in the office building.

The New York Police Department confirmed the hard landing, which happened at 787 Seventh Avenue.

“It wasn't clear why the chopper would have tried to land there, nor was it clear who owned the chopper,” according to NBC New York.

Officials extinguished the fire in 30 minutes.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the news, too.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "at this point, there is no indication" that the incident was a terrorist attack.

"If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11,” Cuomo said. “That's immediately where your mind goes. But there's no indication at the moment of anything more than that. This is only preliminary, but that's what we know."

The FAA released a statement on the crash:

NEW: Video shows helicopter flying erratically before crashing on the top of a high-rise building in New York City pic.twitter.com/Nd2w39up1Q — BNO News (@BNONews) June 10, 2019

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: A helicopter has crashed onto a Midtown Manhattan building, sparking a fire. https://t.co/6M2KaN5Vom https://t.co/zhKwLOvHrP — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2019

BREAKING: One person has died after a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a Midtown Manhattan building in a hard landing, official says. https://t.co/nqCc9vUVmO



LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/jLy67QYapE — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2019

A helicopter supposedly just crashed into the roof of the brown building in the background. It’s so rainy, you can hardly even see the building. #Manhattan pic.twitter.com/4aRsGtJHBr — Rahman Connelly (@RahmanConnelly) June 10, 2019

A helicopter has crashed on top of a building in Midtown Manhattan, the New York City Fire Department tweeted. Follow live updates: https://t.co/Imi382c0gi pic.twitter.com/0Kba7kG1FI — CNN (@CNN) June 10, 2019

NYC Fire Department is responding to a helicopter crash landing at a high rise building on 7th Ave in midtown Manhattan https://t.co/YX2JuTMmQL — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 10, 2019

NEW: Governor Cuomo is on the scene of the helicopter crash in midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/yMaIx5IW94 pic.twitter.com/D02CwRfzDe — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 10, 2019

BREAKING: @NBCNews Special Report: Helicopter has crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan, FDNY says. https://t.co/Y5oVj1AsuK https://t.co/kI13bUqoTp — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 10, 2019

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

#BreakingNews: New York Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan @APpic.twitter.com/ES0ajV601r — Alexander Heller (@AFXHeller) June 10, 2019

UPDATE: Eerie scenes of a very quiet 6th Avenue as emergency services redirect traffic away from helicopter crash location. Zoom-in shows the immense number of emergency vehicles responding to the incident. End of video shows where crash generally took place — In the clouds.. pic.twitter.com/3mJ0vfrHfG — Scott Pecoriello (@ScottPecoriello) June 10, 2019

Multiple tweets pointed at the possible scare this offered to New Yorkers after the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001.

So a helicopter hit the building I work in. We had to rush down 48 floors but we’re ok. I hope everybody else is. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) June 10, 2019

Gov Cuomo on helicopter crashing in Manhattan: One injury, "It landed on the rooftop and caused the fire" "If you are a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11" "There is no indication that is the case" Very preliminary, Gov says @CBSNews https://t.co/ttzhmJ2uCG — Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) June 10, 2019