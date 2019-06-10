SALT LAKE CITY — A helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of an office building in midtown Manhattan on Monday, killing at least one person, NBC New York reports.
The New York helicopter crash sparked a fire in the office building.
The New York Police Department confirmed the hard landing, which happened at 787 Seventh Avenue.
“It wasn't clear why the chopper would have tried to land there, nor was it clear who owned the chopper,” according to NBC New York.
Officials extinguished the fire in 30 minutes.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the news, too.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "at this point, there is no indication" that the incident was a terrorist attack.
"If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11,” Cuomo said. “That's immediately where your mind goes. But there's no indication at the moment of anything more than that. This is only preliminary, but that's what we know."
The FAA released a statement on the crash:
