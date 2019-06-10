LOGAN, Utah — The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference has announced its academic all-conference honorees and 12 Utah State student-athletes were named to the list.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average for the 2018-19 school year and have appeared on the squad list during the 2019 campaign.

The 12 Utah State gymnasts to receive MRGC accolades included Emily Briones, MaKayla Bullitt, Taylor Dittmar, Caitlin Gray, Brittany Jeppesen, Mikaela Meyer, Maya Perez-Lugones, Grace Rojas, Madi Tueller, Leighton Varnadore, Logan Varnadore and Glory Yoakum.

The MRGC recognized 63 student-athletes from its four member institutions in Boise State, BYU, Southern Utah and USU. The Thunderbirds led the way with 19 honorees, followed by the Cougars with 18 and Boise State with 14.

A total of nine gymnasts recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA during the 2018-19 academic year, including Gray.

In Utah State’s final meet of the 2018 campaign, the Aggies placed fourth at the MRGC Championships with a team score of 193.800 on March 22, at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. Madison Ward-Sessions won the individual floor title outright and placed fifth in the all-around to lead the Aggies.

The Aggies officially concluded the season at the NCAA Regional Championships on April 5, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore., where Ward-Sessions capped her stellar Utah State career by placing second on floor (9.925), tied for 21st on vault (9.675), tied for 19th on bars (9.275), placed 28th on beam (9.100) and captured fifth in the all-around (28.435).

Bullitt also competed at the NCAA Regionals, where she placed 24th on bars (9.650). The final Aggie gymnast in Corvallis was Autumn DeHarde, who tied for seventh on floor (9.875) and tied for 12th on beam (9.850).

UTAH STATE’S 2018-19 MRGC ALL-ACADEMIC RECIPIENTS

Emily Briones, senior

MaKayla Bullitt, junior

Taylor Dittmar, sophomore

Caitlin Gray, freshman

Brittany Jeppesen, junior

Mikaela Meyer, sophomore

Maya Perez-Lugones, freshman

Grace Rojas, freshman

Madi Tueller, junior

Leighton Varnadore, sophomore

Logan Varnadore, sophomore

Glory Yoakum, freshman