LOGAN, Utah — Utah State’s Sindri Gudmundsson was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, June 9, it was announced on Monday. The award is voted on by a state-wide medial panel.

It is the second time this year and sixth time in his career that Gudmundsson has been named USU’s student-athlete of the week. With their sponsorship of the award, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.

The junior from Kopavogur, Iceland, earned first-team All-American honors for the third consecutive year by placing fourth in the finals of the javelin last week at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

Gudmundsson placed fourth with a season-best throw of 73.92 meters (242-6). It came on his first attempt of the night at Mike A. Myers Stadium. He became Utah State’s first three-time first-team All-American in one event since former U.S. Olympian James Parker in 2001 (hammer). Gudmundsson, who placed sixth in 2017 and third in 2018 at the Outdoor Finals, was ranked 12th nationally coming into the NCAA Outdoor Finals.

Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD — Senior Cierra Simmons-Mecham (Soda Springs, Idaho) capped her stellar collegiate career by placing 20th in the semifinals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase last week at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas. She crossed the finish line at Mike A. Myers Stadium in 10 minutes, 23.90 seconds, earning honorable mention All-American honors by doing so.

