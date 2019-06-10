NORTH OGDEN — The widow of Major Brent Taylor — who was killed in action last year in Afghanistan — looked at the veterans in the crowd Monday and swore to them their service would not be forgotten by her and her husband.

"I know Brent stands humbled. We will not let you down. We will not be weak or timid," Jennie Taylor said, adding that it was the greatest honor for her husband to put on his military uniform and fight to uphold the ideals of this nation.

Courtesy of Utah National Guard via AP This undated photo provided by the Utah National Guard shows Maj. Brent Taylor of the Utah National Guard.

She scanned the veterans in the crowd in the dedication ceremony, such as Bob Ramos who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and hailed them for their service.

"I can't tell you how much we revere you."

An emotional ceremony marked the renaming of the North Ogden Vet Center Outstation, which opened in January of 2018, to the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation in honor of the man who volunteered for four tours and was killed on Nov. 3, 2018.

He also was North Ogden's mayor before he left that post for the military assignment.

"His name will be revered for years to come," said current Mayor Brent Chugg, whom Taylor appointed to serve in his place. "He lived great and he died great in the eyes of God, his country, his family."

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, ran the bill to rename the center. It was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Bishop, addressing the crowd, referenced the plaque to mark the occasion and said it was more than just a marker, otherwise work crews would be installing it.

"Brent Taylor was a hero. He was a hero to his family, a hero to his country and a hero to his nation. "

Bishop also stressed the importance of the veteran center outstations — 300 exist across the country offering free services to veterans and their families — for transition to civilian life and coping skills with the aftermath of war.

"There is nothing wrong in asking for help," he said.

Taylor, in fact, embodied the spirit of compassion and empathy, Bishop noted. He described a letter from a pilot who knew Taylor that detailed how the major had taught him to treat his wife as an equal, to treasure his children.

"He gave us all a lesson on how we should be living our particular lives," Bishop said.

Candace Monzon, the acting director of the vet center, welcomed the crowd, including Jennie Taylor, the Taylors' seven children, Brent Taylor's parents and the many veterans and elected officials.

She pointed to the large folded flag behind her called "The Major."

Volunteers unfurled the flag in Cold Canyon above North Ogden on Veterans Day last year in honor of Taylor. It is the largest free flying flag in the world.

It flew in tribute to the fallen soldier, just as she said she hopes the center serves his memory by helping fellow veterans.