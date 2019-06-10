SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah President Ruth Watkins has appointed Jennifer Mayer-Glenn as the special assistant to the president for campus-community partnerships.

Mayer-Glenn will assume the position on July 1. She follows Sarah Munro, who has served as director of University Neighborhood Partners since 2015.

The program, created in 2001, brings together the university and Salt Lake City’s west-side community to foster increased access to higher education for residents.

Mayer-Glenn, who has worked in the education system for more than 20 years, has centered her work on strengthening links between families, teachers and school leaders; schools and higher education entities; and schools and community-based organizations.

Mayer-Glenn is currently director of Family School Collaboration for the Salt Lake City School District, where she leads schools in creating welcoming and inviting cultures, connects family engagement to student learning and provides development and mentorship opportunities for school staff.

Previously, Mayer-Glenn was administrator of the Glendale-Mountain View Community Learning Center, assistant principal at both Mountain View Elementary and Glendale Middle School, alternative language services coordinator and a special education teacher.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the U. and a master’s degree in education from Westminster College.