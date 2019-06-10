PROVO — Brigham Young University Academic Vice President James R. Rasband has announced Gus L. W. Hart has been named interim dean of the BYU College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, following the appointment of current dean C. Shane Reese as the academic vice president.

Hart will serve as interim dean until a permanent replacement is appointed. Jennifer Nielson and Kurt Huntington will continue to serve as associate dean and assistant dean, respectively.

Hart holds bachelor’s degrees in physics and Japanese from BYU in addition to a doctorate in physics from the University of California, Davis. He joined the BYU faculty in 2006, and his research focuses on discovering new materials through computational modeling and machine learning.