PROVO — The Utah County Health Department’s Mosquito Abatement District will spray for mosquitoes at night through Thursday.

Surveillance trapping last week indicated there are several areas in the county that exceeded thresholds.

“The threshold for beginning spraying is based on both mosquito trap results and requests,” Dan Miller, the district's director, said in a statement. “We will start spraying by air when our traps and surveillance indicate it is appropriate to begin so.”

Residents can request assistance from the Mosquito Abatement District for mosquito concerns or problems by calling 801-851-7637 or filling out a service request form on the district's website.

Miller notes that mosquito presence is highly likely as Utah County has experienced a wetter than usual spring. “It is important that people know they can do a lot on their own to protect themselves and their property from mosquitoes. Especially removing standing water like you find in tires, buckets and kids’ pools.”

“Spraying is only effective when the air is cool and wind speeds are less than 5 mph,” Miller said. “The best time to spray is when there is high mosquito activity, the weather conditions are right, and between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.”

The insecticide sprays used contain the active ingredient, etofenprox. Insecticide sprays being used are labeled safe for use in residential, industrial, parks, playgrounds, roadsides, athletic fields and golf courses when applied properly.