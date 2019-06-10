PARK CITY — A city bus driver was arrested Saturday for investigation of DUI after his bus crashed into a ditch.

A blood alcohol breath test registered at .074 percent for Jason Parker, 43, according to a police affidavit. He was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of DUI and failure to operate within a single lane.

About 8 a.m. Saturday, police found Parker outside the bus on a roadway and the bus crashed in a ditch,. The accident occurred on Homestead Road, between Rasmussen Road and I-80, in Summit County.

"Parker advised he fell asleep while driving, and that's how the bus ended up in the ditch," the affidavit states.

There was one passenger inside the bus at the time. No one was injured, police said.

Parker told police he had "consumed the alcohol the evening before," according to the affidavit.

"The driver has been relieved of all duties and the city is following the process in state law and cannot further comment on the pending employment matter," Park City officials said in a prepared statement Sunday.

The statement also said Park City Transit has a "zero tolerance" drug and alcohol policy and its drivers and mechanics are subject to programs that include random testing.

Parker had driven for Park City Transit since late 2016 and didn't have any violations until Saturday's incident, officials said.