SALT LAKE CITY — Why does Elsa have icy superpowers in “Frozen?” That’s a question the upcoming sequel will answer.

According to ComicBook.com, Disney released a new poster and synopsis for the upcoming animated film. The promotional materials come in advance of a new trailer, which will arrive on Tuesday.

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom,” the synopsis reads. “Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In 'Frozen,' Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In 'Frozen 2,' she must hope they are enough."

Meanwhile, the poster shows the two sisters standing in the foggy woods with red leaves littering the ground. According to Entertainment Weekly, this new image doesn’t seem to be as symbolic as the last poster, which featured four symbols on a snowflake.

The movie will see Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel return as Anna and Elsa, respectively. According to IMDB, new cast members include Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) and Sterling K. Brown (“Black Panther”). It’s currently unclear who Wood and Brown will play, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Frozen 2” will arrive in theaters on Nov. 22 and is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The film will also feature new songs from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.