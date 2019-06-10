LAYTON — A Layton woman was arrested Sunday after police say she tried to strangle her young daughters during an argument with her husband.

Karen Suzanne Butterfield, 27, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of two counts of attempted child abuse homicide, assault, three counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child and criminal mischief.

Police said the daughters, ages 2 and 4, survived.

On Saturday, "Karen was recorded by her husband as saying she was going to kill herself and her daughters. Karen's husband witnessed Karen attempt to smother both girls with a pillow until he intervened. She then locked herself in a room with the two girls and (choked) them with her hands, causing visible injury to their necks," according to a police affidavit filed in 2nd District Court.

Her husband pried her hands from the older daughter's neck, police said. Butterfield then started choking the younger daughter before the husband freed the girl from her grasp as well, according to the affidavit.

Police said that before the attempted stranglings, Butterfield had "stepped on her husband's hands as he attempted to record her behavior."

While Butterfield later tried to run away, police said, she damaged the garage door and items in the garage before trying to force her way back into the home and damaged the door with a knife.

When interviewed by police, Butterfield told them she'd placed a pillow over the 2-year-old's face and also tried to strangle her with her hands as a way to "prove a point to her husband that his actions of recording her had pushed her to this course of action," the affidavit states.

Investigators have requested that Butterfield be held without bail.

Saturday's was not her first alleged domestic violence incident.

In March, police say they were called to her home when she and her husband got into a fight and she "had a knife out." During the incident, Butterfield told police she stuck the knife into the fridge. Police saw "damage consistent" with that on the fridge.

In connection to that incident, Butterfield pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, an infraction amended from a class B misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation.