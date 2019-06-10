Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson, and his wife sister Wendy Nelson smile and wave to the crowd as they and the others make their way off the stage at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

ORLANDO, Florida — In the hours before President Russell M. Nelson entered the Amway Center here Sunday evening, June 9, Disney show director Ken Malquist looked at the electronic ribbon circling the arena and explained the pattern had its origins on the Orlando Florida Temple.

The logo of the event — Follow the Prophet — is on signage in the area.

Even the hashtag used to promote the devotional with President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson; Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf; and Elder Shayne M. Bowen, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Lynette M. Bowen, is deliberate.

Read the full Church News article here.

Sarah Jane Weaver
Sarah Jane Weaver Sarah Jane Weaver is the editor of the Church News. Since 1995 she has covered issues impacting members of the church.
Add a comment