TOOELE — A man was hospitalized for smoke inhalation that he suffered during an early morning house fire Monday in Tooele.

Crews were called to the fire in a two-story home in the area of Coleman Street and 400 South at 2:25 a.m., Tooele Fire Chief Rick Harrison said.

When firefighters arrived, the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames. That floor was considered a total loss, Harrison said.

The rest of the home suffered severe water damage by the time the 25 firefighters extinguished the blaze, Harrison said. The fire was put out within 10 minutes.

All but one of the residents made it out of the home safely, according to the fire chief. A man in the house was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.