SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple reports suggest we’re close to learning the newest major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s a character we’ve seen on screen before.

New rumors popping up online from various supposed insiders indicate that Norman Osborn will be the next major villain of the MCU, according to ComicBook.com.

Yes, but: There’s no official confirmation from Marvel Studios or Disney that this will be the case.

“While the wide swath of leaks indicate some ambitious plans on the part of Marvel Studios, some of which may not be accurate given all of the moving parts to these deals, the idea of Norman Osborn AKA the Green Goblin appearing was recently lended some credence,” according to ComicBook.com.

One of those pieces of evidence includes the rumor that Norman Osborn has bought the Avengers tower, which will reportedly be revealed in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Still: The rumors suggest Osborn will play a significant role in the upcoming slate of Marvel films, especially if Sony and Marvel Studios can extend their ongoing deal for the “Spider-Man” characters.

History: We’ve seen Osborn onscreen before, just not as a part of the MCU. Willem Dafoe played the major Spider-Man villain in the earlier Sony productions in which Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

In the Marvel comics, Norman Osborn becomes the Green Goblin and ends up being one of the big antagonists in the “Spider-Man” series. Peter Parker is often depicted as being friends with Harry Osborn, who is Norman Osborn’s son.

Why it makes sense: Of course, the MCU has devoted the last decade to the “Avengers” storyline, which had Thanos (Josh Brolin) as the major villain. Switching things up and putting Osborn, who goes on to become the Green Goblin, as the villain would ground the series away from the cosmos.